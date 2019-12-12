Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cask LLC Press Release

Cask Government Services Appoints Kate Ehrle as President

Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services

Stafford, VA, December 12, 2019



“Kate is the ideal leader to take Cask Government Services to the next level,” said Elizabeth Guezzale, Cask Board Chairman. “Her detailed understanding of requirements for government program management and support perfectly position her for this role. She has earned the respect of the entire Cask team as well as our installed base of DoD and Federal Civilian Agency customers.”



Ehrle has a proven track record of successful leadership and enabling corporate expansion efforts during her more than eight years as Cask’s Director for Business Development. “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge for Cask Government Services,” commented Ehrle. “It is a great honor to lead a team of such dedicated professionals who do extremely important work for our country. I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of the Cask Government Services business.”



Throughout her twenty-year career supporting the Department of Defense, Ehrle has garnered a wealth of industry knowledge from her past professional experiences. Prior to Cask, Ehrle served as the Business Development Director for L-3 Communications where she managed efforts for the Marine Corps division with a focus on acquisition logistics, training, and program management services.



Additionally, as a managing consultant and project manager at IBM, Ehrle led a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) team for Procurement and Business Systems Modernization initiatives focused on the re-engineering of technical and functional business processes within the acquisition and logistics domains.



Ehrle has also held high level positions as a senior consultant and Project Manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and a Program Manager at Northrop Grumman.



She is presently completing her executive MBA at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Ehrle received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mary Washington.



About Cask



Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Cask Government Services focuses on program management, cybersecurity, logistics, technology, business analysis and engineering services for the federal government. Cask Government Services practitioners draw upon deep functional expertise while working in focused teams to serve as skilled resources to their clients during all phases of program and project lifecycles. Cask experts guide clients through known and unknown difficulties of modernization using systems-thinking grounded in experience working with some of the world’s largest organizations. For more information, visit http://www.caskgov.com.



Contact:



Neil Anderson

CMO | Cask

(818) 268-9478

Laurenn Wolpoff

732-758-1100





