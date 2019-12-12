Michael T. Williams, Co-Managing Partner at Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Live Webcast



New York, NY, December 12, 2019 --



Event Summary:



Section 230 of the CDA has provided a powerful defense against claims that an internet platform is liable for statements or information posted by its users. In the last few years, courts have wrestled with matters arising from online activities on internet platforms. These platforms have faced lawsuits related to their roles in allegedly wrongful conduct carried out by their users. In this Knowledge Group live webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals will help you understand the most critical issues which will include:



- The Limits of Section 230 Immunity

- Evaluating Liability in Internet Platform Litigation

- Applying economic analysis to determine how a platform’s practices may contribute to users’ behavior

- Live interactive Q&A session



About Michael T. Williams



Mike Williams specializes in complex commercial disputes that often involve novel legal issues. A versatile attorney, Mike has won national recognition for his defense of companies in high-stakes class actions while also helping clients recover large damages awards and injunctive relief in some of their most important matters. Mike is ranked in Chambers USA and has been named a BTI Consulting Client Service All-Star.



About Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP



Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell (WTO) lawyers have taken more than 1,100 trials and arbitrations to verdict or award, and more than 300 appeals to opinion, with exceptional results nationwide for our clients. Established in 1998, WTO currently numbers 110 lawyers. The firm represents sophisticated clients in high-stakes civil trials, appeals, and related litigation ranging from complex commercial to class actions to multidistrict litigation.



About The Knowledge Group, LLC



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



