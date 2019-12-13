Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board

Press Releases ANB Systems, Inc. Press Release

Houston, TX, December 13, 2019 --



Houston, TX, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently launched its latest document recognition and management solutions – Document Recognition Marketplace – incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence to transform document management."ANB is pleased to have Michael Stockard join our Advisory Board. Mike's decades long experience planning, implementing and evaluating energy efficiency programs at Oncor will help ANB better shape its products," said S. Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of ANB Systems, Inc."I have worked with ANB for over a decade in my capacity as Director of Energy Efficiency Programs at Oncor and have found them to be a very reliable partner committed to serving the customer's needs. Now, I look forward to engaging with ANB in an Advisory capacity and helping them further their products for their customers," said Michael Stockard, Founder of Stockard Energy Advising.Stockard Energy Advising, SEA, is a company founded by Michael Stockard offering advising services in the energy efficiency space. Michael Stockard has decades of experience working at a utility in the planning, implementation and evaluation of energy efficiency programs.About ANB Systems: ANB Systems, Inc. is a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities. Established in 1997, ANB builds state-of-the-art software solutions for business process automation, application and project tracking, and document recognition services. ANB Systems, Inc. empower their clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies through the implementation of data-tracking and reporting systems.

Balaji Vijayaraghavan

+919551106575



anbsystems.com



