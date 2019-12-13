Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PHM International, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from PHM International, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture

Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV

Sebastian, FL, December 13, 2019 --(



For several years Sharp 10 Group has been a supplier of expertise and human resources to PHM International in support of its government contracts to provide international reverse trade-missions. In addition, the two companies have collaborated in developing a FinTech Roadshow to Brazil and further roadshows for the U.S. government.



For more than 15 years PHM International has organized and facilitated executive trade missions, executive study tours, and board retreats throughout the world. These activities have targeted the energy, finance, and healthcare sectors, along with government reform efforts in rule-of-law and pension reform, with missions to every continent.



"Our long standing role in emerging markets and frontier countries allos us to represent real opportunities for U.S. companies," said Hank Kearney, president of PHM International. "While North America is the leading contributor to many markets, the pace of growth in emerging markets and frontier countries is growing significantly globally."



The primary work of the JV will be the development of roadshows for U.S. private companies to develop and market to overseas clients. Working with the U.S. government these roadshows will provide an excellent opportunity to match U.S. companies with potential clients, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government buyers, and investors throughout the world. At the typical roadshow, U.S. participants will have eight to ten one-on-one meetings with executives from pre-qualified companies, startups, investors, and other relevant institutions.



In addition to one-on-one meetings, the roadshows will include a sector briefing by in-country leaders and a networking reception, often in collaboration with the U.S. government.



"We have worked closely with PHM International on several projects as a sub-contractor for nearly four years and have grown from our collaboration by sharing the workload and best practices. The synergies of Sharp 10 Group ventureing with PHM International will increase our capacity, strengthen our partnership and most importantly, help our clients realize international growth by leveraging our more robust capability," said M. Patrick Sharpton of Sharp 10 Group.



Ab out PHM International, Inc.

PHM International helps companies, investors, and policymakers better understand opportunities and capacity development and how together they move the economic landscape around the world. PHM International works in emerging markets across all sectors including finance, financial technology, energy, and healthcare. www.phmintl.com



About Sharp10 Group, LLC

Sharp 10 Group specializes incapacity development and helps organizations worldwide maximize their potential and improve performance at the individual, team, and organizational levels through leadership consulting, training and education. www.sharp10global.com Sebastian, FL, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- PHM International announces it has entered into a Joint Venture (JV) with Sharp 10 Group, LLC to further its growth in emerging markets and frontier countries.For several years Sharp 10 Group has been a supplier of expertise and human resources to PHM International in support of its government contracts to provide international reverse trade-missions. In addition, the two companies have collaborated in developing a FinTech Roadshow to Brazil and further roadshows for the U.S. government.For more than 15 years PHM International has organized and facilitated executive trade missions, executive study tours, and board retreats throughout the world. These activities have targeted the energy, finance, and healthcare sectors, along with government reform efforts in rule-of-law and pension reform, with missions to every continent."Our long standing role in emerging markets and frontier countries allos us to represent real opportunities for U.S. companies," said Hank Kearney, president of PHM International. "While North America is the leading contributor to many markets, the pace of growth in emerging markets and frontier countries is growing significantly globally."The primary work of the JV will be the development of roadshows for U.S. private companies to develop and market to overseas clients. Working with the U.S. government these roadshows will provide an excellent opportunity to match U.S. companies with potential clients, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government buyers, and investors throughout the world. At the typical roadshow, U.S. participants will have eight to ten one-on-one meetings with executives from pre-qualified companies, startups, investors, and other relevant institutions.In addition to one-on-one meetings, the roadshows will include a sector briefing by in-country leaders and a networking reception, often in collaboration with the U.S. government."We have worked closely with PHM International on several projects as a sub-contractor for nearly four years and have grown from our collaboration by sharing the workload and best practices. The synergies of Sharp 10 Group ventureing with PHM International will increase our capacity, strengthen our partnership and most importantly, help our clients realize international growth by leveraging our more robust capability," said M. Patrick Sharpton of Sharp 10 Group.Ab out PHM International, Inc.PHM International helps companies, investors, and policymakers better understand opportunities and capacity development and how together they move the economic landscape around the world. PHM International works in emerging markets across all sectors including finance, financial technology, energy, and healthcare. www.phmintl.comAbout Sharp10 Group, LLCSharp 10 Group specializes incapacity development and helps organizations worldwide maximize their potential and improve performance at the individual, team, and organizational levels through leadership consulting, training and education. www.sharp10global.com Contact Information PHM International, Inc.

Margaret Baarman

772-388-6496



www.phmintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PHM International, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend