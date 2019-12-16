Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AHAthat Press Release

Celebrating 100 Special Credibility Interviews on Thought Leader Life

Cupertino, CA, December 16, 2019 --(



These special credibility interviews on Thought Leader Life (https://thoughtleaderlife.com) started August 15, 2019, and Mitchell Levy has interviewed 100 amazing thought leaders so far.



"It's been a wonderful experience to get to know other people and their credibility. My team and I have learned so much from just 100 interviews - I can't imagine just how much more we’ll learn as we complete all 500," says Mitchell Levy (http://aha.pub/MitchellLevy).



Here are important observations and lessons we've learned from the Thought Leader Life Credibility Series:



· If you show up, Show Up! Be prepared and give it all you got. Make every interaction count! #Credibility https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy

· To be early is to be on time, to be on time is to be late, and to be late is to be rude. #Credibility https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy

· In every interaction, are you letting the person you're interacting with see your heart? Make it easy for people to know, like, trust, and do business with you. #Credibility https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy

· Successful people make mistakes and roll with the punches. They turn that mistake into a learning experience or into a new way of doing business. #Credibility https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy

· You don't create a CPoP (customer point-of-pain) to sell the pain; you create it to give the person listening to you the reason to give you more time. #Credibility https://aha.pub/MitchellLevy



Check out all the Thought Leader Life Credibility Episodes by going to https://thoughtleaderlife.com or follow our Facebook page to watch episodes as they go live at https://www.facebook.com/AHAthat/.



About AHAthat®:

AHAthat makes it easy for you to establish your expertise, whether it's by sharing high-quality content of thought leaders from around the world (over 51k AHAmessages that you can share in seconds, for free) or by quickly creating a thought leadership book of your own. You can press the "easy button" by having us ghostwrite your book and run an Amazon Bestseller Campaign. If you want to write it yourself, you can follow a simple three-step writing process. Visit https://AHAthat.com/Author for more details.



We also encourage you to read your book out loud so we can distribute the audio version on 23 audio platforms and incorporate it onto AHAthat Radio https://AHAthatRadio.com, where AHAs are streamed 24 hours a day. All content on the platform is curated by THiNKaha, which has published over 800 physical books and e-books. Visit https://AHAthat.com, and start sharing compelling content today for free in seconds.



About THiNKaha®:

THiNKaha makes it easy to create compelling content that helps turn corporate experts into recognized thought leaders. THiNKaha Services include: Curation for AHAthat, Thought Leadership Mentoring/Coaching, Book Publishing, Social Media, Traditional Media Coaching, Vetted Referrals, Producing and Repurposing Content for Shows like Thought Leader Life, Grow Your 1099, as well as other Thought Leadership Services, including the Creation and Support of Corporations' Thought Leadership Blueprints.



Jenilee Maniti

1-408-257-3000





