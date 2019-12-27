Grant Barra, Managing Partner and CEO of Barra & Associates LLC Recently Announced Plans to Move Its Corporate Office to Schaumburg, IL

Press Releases Barra & Associates, LLC Press Release

Schaumburg, IL, December 27, 2019 --(



For Barra & Associates, an Insurance and Financial Services firm with divisions specializing in all personal and commercial solutions, the new office space means improved client service, new amenities for employees and room for growth.



Barra & Associates will now occupy space next to Woodfield Mall in the business hub of the Schaumburg where 290 and 90 meet, a multi-tenant office building located in Chicago’s northwestern suburbs. “The new floor plan will provide greater efficiencies. We expect this to improve internal and external communication, and most importantly making creativity and collaboration easier,” said Managing Partner and CEO, Grant Barra.



“We were fortunate to find such a nice space so close to our current office. We really wanted to limit the impact that relocation could have on people. I don’t think we could have found a better location for our corporate office. Our new location and enhanced operational efficiencies will help us continue to grow and evolve to keep pace with our changing needs, allowing us to provide exceptional value and superior service along the way,” said Grant Barra, Barra & Associates Managing Partner and CEO.



Barra & Associates will occupy the space January 1, 2020, at which time Barra & Associates' new address will be:



1051 Perimeter Drive

Suite 290

Schaumburg, Illinois 60193



All of Barra & Associates phone numbers and fax numbers will remain the same.



About Barra & Associates:



Barra & Associates is an Insurance and Financial Services firm with divisions specializing in all personal and commercial solutions. The core areas of expertise cover the personal and commercial property, casualty, life, health and indexed markets.



The company offers a broad range of insurance careers and agency programs that help match sales professionals with challenging, yet rewarding occupation.



Samantha Smith

630-206-9660



www.ifsbrokerage.com



