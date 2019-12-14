PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Former Saba Software VP Sales Joins Lemonade


Lemonade hires Sal Apuzzio as Vice President of Sales.

Ottawa, Canada, December 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lemonade, the SaaS learning experience platform, is pleased to announce that Sal Apuzzio has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Sal will draw upon his decades of SaaS sales experience to drive new business opportunities and show how Lemonade improves employee training outcomes.

“We’re pretty excited to have Sal join our team,” said John Findlay, CEO of Lemonade. “We really believe we have the most effective learning experience platform on the market, and now we have a proven sales leader to help us grow. I can’t wait to see what Lemonade looks like in a year’s time.”

As a seasoned sales leader, Sal brings an impressive background in sales leadership roles within the Human Capital Management (HCM) and elearning market. Most recently, Sal served as Sales Advisor for Scrimmage, following his role as VP Sales for Saba Software, a Vector Capital Company. In addition to these successes, Sal has held many sales leadership and account management positions with leading technology companies including IBM, Interwoven, Plumtree Software, Informatica, SilkRoad Technology and Findly a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group (STG).

“Lemonade’s approach to training is a game-changer,” notes Apuzzio. “I’m looking forward to showing organizations how they can use Lemonade’s platform to drive better training outcomes in less time.”

About Lemonade

Lemonade is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, Lemonade morphs the entire learning experience into games so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, Lemonade offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time.
