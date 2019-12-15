Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Litum IoT Press Release

When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT.

Izmir, Turkey, December 15, 2019 --(



Ferrero needed a way to confirm that all its employees could be safely accounted when an emergency evacuation was underway. The manual method had gotten out of date, tracking each individual through manual counting was time-consuming and introduced potential for errors. After all, seconds can be critical when an emergency takes place and people need to be accounted for.



The company worked with Litum IoT, which offers a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solution that eliminates the need for a fixed infrastructure. With the Automated Emergency Roll Call system, the company’s safety officials can capture the critical information about who is safe and who might not be, during an emergency, leveraging a simple electronic badge and mobile app.



The Litum Automated Emergency Roll Call provides BLE badges powered with batteries that transmit at long distances so that no cables, and no hardware installations were needed.



With the solution Ferrero could simply capture employee and visitor location in real time, with a mobile phone or tablet, and the solution software could compare that data against the company’s employee roster that is refreshed periodically from the time and attendance system.



Since it was implemented, the Automated Emergency Roll Call system has transformed the way Ferrero conducts its evacuation exercises and any real-life events. Gone are the clipboards, paper and pen that would be necessary in a manual evacuation system. With the BLE solution, the company management knows in seconds that its people are safely evacuated, or who still needs to be located.



The confectionary company plants are also able to ensure they comply with all regulatory health and occupational safety requirements. In addition to its automatic people counting feature, the system tracks the number of practice exercises conducted and the total time of the exercise as well as the results.

Ayda Eris

90(232)465 0002



litumiot.com



