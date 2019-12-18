PartsBadger Connects People with the Local Economy

Press Releases PartsBadger Press Release

Cedarburg, WI, December 18, 2019 --(



After moving all operations into Cedarburg in January of 2019, Roy Dietsch, CEO, initiated the support of local businesses right away. He kicked off with finding locally owned and operated flavors to support daily catered lunches. This local taste gives employees an accessible way to try the different cuisine and, in turn, empower them to become patrons and promote those establishments. Places like Jim’s Grill, Armon’s Catering, and Spring Garden are among the employees’ top picks.



In addition to the daily catered lunches, PartsBadger offers its employees a perk program called PB Perks. This program offers discounts at local companies for their goods and services.The program consists of discounts for Food & Drink, Personal Care, Car Care, Custom Stationary. A haircut, massage, cuisine, and craft beer are just some of the items on this menu.



PartsBadger continues to grow the support of local businesses and is always on the lookout to add to the possibilities.



About PartsBadger

Brandon Spenneberg

331-223-4378



https://parts-badger.com



