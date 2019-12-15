Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products.

Sarasota, FL, December 15, 2019 --(



With extensive experience in Branch and Operations Management, Brian most recently held the position of Area Manager with Ferguson Enterprises. Brian received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia.



Rugby Architectural Building Products is a full-line wholesale distributor of specialty building products. Their primary business is the wholesale distribution of non-structural architectural grade building products. Headquartered in Concord, NH, the company serves over 28,000 customers across the United States, with a geographic footprint covering 35 states from 36 distribution facilities. Rugby’s entrepreneurial culture is one of transparency, work ethic and opportunity.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Sarasota, FL, December 15, 2019 --( PR.com )-- As the SE Regional General Manager, Brian will be responsible for the development and achievement of the corporate business plan within the Southeast region. Brian will lead and direct the Distribution Center Managers to achieve their business goals through strategic and transformational leadership. Brian will be tasked with instituting Continuous Improvement for Operational Efficiencies.With extensive experience in Branch and Operations Management, Brian most recently held the position of Area Manager with Ferguson Enterprises. Brian received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia.Rugby Architectural Building Products is a full-line wholesale distributor of specialty building products. Their primary business is the wholesale distribution of non-structural architectural grade building products. Headquartered in Concord, NH, the company serves over 28,000 customers across the United States, with a geographic footprint covering 35 states from 36 distribution facilities. Rugby’s entrepreneurial culture is one of transparency, work ethic and opportunity.About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Contact Information Brooke Chase Associates

Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.