MADD Colorado Supports Efforts to Reduce the Amount of Crashes in Denver This Holiday Season

“Drunk and drugged driving comes with a cost - and it is one that robs us of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, spouses and friends,” MADD Colorado. It is unfortunately a very true statement and one that is especially felt during the holidays.

Denver, CO, December 15, 2019 --(



“Safe Streets Initiative is working to bring more community awareness to safe alternatives to driving while impaired. Organizations such as MADD Colorado have already pioneered so much of the way that it is an honor to have them support our efforts,” states Kim Castle, creative founder of Verve Integrative.



MADD Colorado State Executive Director, Fran Lanzer, stated, “We are excited to see more community involvement in support of keeping our roads safe. Safe Streets Month is just one of the many ways we can all support educating people about the risks of driving while impaired. While it is only one month of the year, it is a big one and we hope that by supporting Safe Streets Initiative in their efforts that Denver will see a decline in crashes this holiday season.”



More about Safe Streets Initiative: The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofit and government agencies to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.



