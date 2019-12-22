ZoneConnect Drives Focus on Licensed Scrum Program

Licensed Scrum Program offered by Scrum Inc. is gaining much attention these days thanks to the flagship LSM and LSPO workshops by the niche segment of LSTs (Licensed Scrum Trainer). ZoneConnect - the platform which offers events and educational services is delighted to have the first ever LST Fellow from India - Arijit Sarbagna, to be offering LSM and LSPO workshops using ZoneConnect as the learning platform. This is going to immensely help the spread of Good Scrum across population.

Boston, MA, December 22, 2019 --(



ZoneConnect is proud to take this initiative forward at both National and International level, leveraging its Learning Platform - through which it wishes to offer Licensed Scrum training to Non Profit organizations at almost free of cost (asking only for the licensing fee). ZoneConnet is also in discussion with several corporate bodies towards conducting class room workshops for both LSM and LSPO offerings. It is obvious that 2020 is going to be a great year ahead for ZoneConnect (and it's parent company - ACusBus Consulting) as they dive deeper in to training and consulting services, where Licensed Scrum will be a pivotal offer. Boston, MA, December 22, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Licensed Scrum program by Scrum Inc. was created to leave a lasting, positive impact on the world. A foundation to do just that has now been laid out in India. After weeks of intensive work with Scrum Inc. trainers, including Dr. Jeff Sutherland, and LST-Fellows, industry veteran and well known agile practitioner - Arijit Sarbagna was recognized as the first LST Fellow from India. As part of this elite community of LST Fellows, he is committed to serving as a mentor for future LST Candidates. This shows the growing popularity of Licensed Scrum Program in India - where many of industry leaders are opting for the Licensed Scrum path to achieve their transformation.ZoneConnect is proud to take this initiative forward at both National and International level, leveraging its Learning Platform - through which it wishes to offer Licensed Scrum training to Non Profit organizations at almost free of cost (asking only for the licensing fee). ZoneConnet is also in discussion with several corporate bodies towards conducting class room workshops for both LSM and LSPO offerings. It is obvious that 2020 is going to be a great year ahead for ZoneConnect (and it's parent company - ACusBus Consulting) as they dive deeper in to training and consulting services, where Licensed Scrum will be a pivotal offer.