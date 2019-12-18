PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace


DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.”

Bristol, United Kingdom, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Key messages from the report:

DigitMarket offers enterprises a quick way to put together a secure and scalable digital platform that can help enterprises monetize data by allowing controlled access to their ecosystem.

The enterprise can then market DigitMarket as its own solution to help empower end-customers and partners to build digital marketplaces, creating a mutually beneficial digital ecosystem.

Through DigitMarket, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) has a solid proposition for companies in verticals such as telecoms, banking and insurance, utilities and energy, healthcare, and public sector to create, curate, and commercialize digital ecosystems.

THIS is primarily marketing DigitMarket bundled with its services portfolio (mainly API-led digital transformation), which also includes implementation, maintenance, and integration for DigitMarket.

To download a free copy of the report, visit https://www.torryharris.com/analyst-speak/digitmarket-offers-digital-ecosystem-enablement-in-one-package
