Press Releases RoboMarkets Press Release

Receive press releases from RoboMarkets: By Email RSS Feeds: RoboMarkets Receives Best Trading Execution Award at Professional Trader Awards 2019 in London

Limassol, Cyprus, December 18, 2019 --(



Professional Trader Awards was presented to the brokers that have exclusive offers for maintaining professional trading accounts. Awards in each of 14 nominations were given out to the companies that achieved outstanding results in the fields of technologies and innovations, trading conditions and order execution quality, development of loyalty programs and customer support services.



The open voting started on November 1, 2019, right after the award nominees were announced. For three weeks, the organizing committee of the event had been closely working with a professional trading community via media partners and third-party trade representatives, and involving in voting individual traders who operate on professional accounts. All of them were offered to express their opinions and vote for the companies that demonstrated the best results in each of the categories. Thereby, the professional trading community selected all winners of Professional Trader Awards 2019.



“Since the moment RoboMarkets was established in 2012, the Company’s activities have been focused on providing its clients with services of the highest quality. It is safe to say that RoboMarkets still gives the highest priority to this principle, which appears relevant up to the present days. We’re very pleased that experts in the industry expressed such high opinions about our efforts in this direction. It means that products and technological solutions offered by RoboMarkets meet all existing standards and allow clients to pursue their investment goals with with the best trading execution,” says Anton Ivanov, RoboMarkets marketing officer.



About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com. Limassol, Cyprus, December 18, 2019 --( PR.com )-- RoboMarkets, a European company and a prominent provider of investment services on global financial markets, is pleased to announce the reception of the Best Trading Execution award at the prestigious Professional Trader Awards 2019. Winners in different nominations were decided by the poll conducted among professional traders. The award ceremony took place on December 19, 2019 in the Four Seasons hotel in London.Professional Trader Awards was presented to the brokers that have exclusive offers for maintaining professional trading accounts. Awards in each of 14 nominations were given out to the companies that achieved outstanding results in the fields of technologies and innovations, trading conditions and order execution quality, development of loyalty programs and customer support services.The open voting started on November 1, 2019, right after the award nominees were announced. For three weeks, the organizing committee of the event had been closely working with a professional trading community via media partners and third-party trade representatives, and involving in voting individual traders who operate on professional accounts. All of them were offered to express their opinions and vote for the companies that demonstrated the best results in each of the categories. Thereby, the professional trading community selected all winners of Professional Trader Awards 2019.“Since the moment RoboMarkets was established in 2012, the Company’s activities have been focused on providing its clients with services of the highest quality. It is safe to say that RoboMarkets still gives the highest priority to this principle, which appears relevant up to the present days. We’re very pleased that experts in the industry expressed such high opinions about our efforts in this direction. It means that products and technological solutions offered by RoboMarkets meet all existing standards and allow clients to pursue their investment goals with with the best trading execution,” says Anton Ivanov, RoboMarkets marketing officer.About RoboMarketsRoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com. Contact Information RoboMarkets

Tim Zuev

+65 3158 8389



www.robomarkets.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RoboMarkets