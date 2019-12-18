Pulse of the City News Honors Three Companies for Providing Outstanding Customer Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pulse of the City News Press Release

Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees.

Lapeer, MI, December 18, 2019 --



What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.



A-K Commercial & Construction Cleaning (www.akcommercialcleaning.com) in San Diego has years of experience in the commercial janitorial and residential cleaning industry. Whether you need a one-time service call or an ongoing maintenance program, A-K Commercial & Construction Cleaning is flexible and reliable, serving homes, banks, schools and daycares, medical offices, warehouses, apartment complexes, construction sites, and more with technologically advanced equipment and maintenance methods that make a difference. The company’s trained and efficient staff develop a cleaning regimen for the precise needs of the facility, exceeding service expectations every time. For its efforts, A-K Commercial & Construction Cleaning has received six consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/A-K-Commercial-Construction-Cleaning-San-Diego-CA.



TEC Plumbing and Construction (www.plumbingandconstruction.com) of Naples, Fla., is owned by a husband and wife team focused on providing clients with personalized attention and expert service no matter the size of the job. In business together for 15 years, Bill and Dawn bring 25 years of experience in plumbing, interior design and construction to the table. Handling everything from kitchen, bath, bedroom and whole house renovations to plumbing, TEC Plumbing and Construction understands the importance of treating customers well and ensuring their satisfaction. The company has earned six consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/TEC-PLUMBING-AND-CONSTRUCTION-INC-NAPLES-FL.



WaterMark Coastal Homes, LLC (www.watermarkhomesllc.com) in Beaufort, S.C., builds distinctive custom homes in the beautiful Lowcountry. For more than 15 years, the home builder has combined outstanding designs with quality materials and an attention to detail to give clients their dream homes. The team at WaterMark Coastal Homes is committed to sitting down with clients to understand their needs and desires and deliver a home that meets their vision. The company also provides an unmatched level of service, satisfying clients while also ensuring the continued beauty and success of the community. WaterMark Coastal Homes has earned five consecutive Pulse Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/WATERMARK-COASTAL-HOMES-BEAUFORT-SC.



Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”



About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.



The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.



Jamie Rawcliffe

866-732-9500



pulseofthecitynews.com



