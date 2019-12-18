Safe Streets Month in Denver Gains Support of CDOT

Press Releases Safe Streets Initiative Press Release

Denver, CO, December 18, 2019 --(



Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has agreed to show its support for the efforts by promoting the app in its list of tools dedicated to helping people stay safe over the holidays.



Samuel Cole, traffic safety communications manager for CDOT states,” We are always looking for new creative ways to promote safety on our streets. We are happy to help organizations who strive to reduce the number of crashes related to impaired driving during any time of the year, especially during the holidays.”



With nearly 700 deaths due to crashes caused by impaired driving during the week between Christmas and New Years, nationally, in 2016 alone, the importance of getting the message out about safe driving is more important than ever.



“It is great that CDOT has agreed to add our app to a list of tools that promote safety on our streets. We are committed to reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired driving and CDOT’s support is a big part of that process. It is a great honor to work with CDOT to keep our streets safe this holiday season,” says Kim Castle, creative founder of Verve Integrative.



More about Safe Streets Initiative: The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofit and government agencies to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.



Vito Montone

310-918-2934



safestreetsinitiative.org



