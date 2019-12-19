Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

GlacialLight Announces New Natural Sunlight of GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL Series Support 3-in-1 Dimming and AC-TRIAC Dimming

New Taipei City, Taiwan, December 19, 2019



The LED ring can shine through an optional red, green, blue, purple, or yellow color filter, to perfectly match your interior color scheme. The color ring illuminates independently. It won't visually conflict with the main light during operation. The standard product’s default 3-in-1 dimming control adjusts both the main light and the sub light. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL is available with a choice of either surface or suspension mounting. It provides options to suit different design space.



The natural sunlight GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL series can improve the light experience for human health benefits. It closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight and harmonizes light output with natural circadian rhythms. The GL-CFD06Dx-35-NL is suitable for an extensive range of commercial and household applications to fit any attractive design environment.



Features:



High CRI is 98.

High CQS is 97.

TM-30-15 Rf is up to 97.

TM-30-15 Rg is up to 101.

3-in-1 dimming function available and TRIAC dimming function optional.

30 W main light with choice of 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K color temperature.

5 W sub light strip and optional color ring in red, green, blue, purple or yellow.

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



