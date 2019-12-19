Press Releases Lemonade Press Release

Receive press releases from Lemonade: By Email RSS Feeds: Lemonade Wins Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award

Game-based training company wins gold for best advance in gaming or simulation technology.

Ottawa, Canada, December 19, 2019 --(



“Lemonade’s mission is to build better training experiences. We’ve worked our tails off to make Lemonade the most engaging and effective learning experience platform on the market. We’re stoked that our hard work has been consistently recognized by Brandon Hall.” —John Findlay, CEO, Lemonade



The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are widely celebrated in the learning, talent, and HR, industries. Winners are recognized at the annual Human Capital Management Excellence Conference.



The Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category was open to workplace learning programs that included one or more gaming components or simulations within their course content.



About Lemonade



Lemonade is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, Lemonade morphs the entire learning experience into games so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, Lemonade offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time.



Website: https://www.lemonadetraining.com



About Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards



The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed and developed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.



Website: http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/index.html



About Brandon Hall Group



Brandon Hall Group is a leading research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and over 20 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world.



Website: http://www.brandonhall.com Ottawa, Canada, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Lemonade has won Gold in the Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. This is the 2nd consecutive year that Lemonade has won Gold at the international competition.“Lemonade’s mission is to build better training experiences. We’ve worked our tails off to make Lemonade the most engaging and effective learning experience platform on the market. We’re stoked that our hard work has been consistently recognized by Brandon Hall.” —John Findlay, CEO, LemonadeThe Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are widely celebrated in the learning, talent, and HR, industries. Winners are recognized at the annual Human Capital Management Excellence Conference.The Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology category was open to workplace learning programs that included one or more gaming components or simulations within their course content.About LemonadeLemonade is an award-winning learning experience platform that transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, Lemonade morphs the entire learning experience into games so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of serious games, product simulations, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, Lemonade offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that delivers better, measurable training in less time.Website: https://www.lemonadetraining.comAbout Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology AwardsThe Brandon Hall Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed and developed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.Website: http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/index.htmlAbout Brandon Hall GroupBrandon Hall Group is a leading research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and over 20 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world.Website: http://www.brandonhall.com Contact Information Lemonade

Carleigh Reynolds

613.728.5865 ext. 232



https://www.lemonadetraining.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lemonade