Digital Capital Advisors Announces the Hire of Brian Molesky

Digital Capital Advisors (“DCA”) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Molesky as an Associate. Brian will be based in the firm’s New York City headquarters and further expand its cross-border TMT transaction capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to our New York team," said Jay MacDonald, CEO and Managing Partner of DCA. "Brian’s experience in both TMT and entrepreneurship aligns seamlessly with our unique capabilities and approach, while his keen interest in digital media and emerging technologies will allow him to immediately contribute to the firm’s growing advisory practice. The DCA team believes Brian’s knowledge of our sectors and advisory experience will help DCA continue to offer unparalleled perspective to both our team and our clients.”



Brian has over three years of corporate and investment banking experience. Prior to joining DCA, Brian was part of Deutsche Bank’s U.S. TMT sector team in San Francisco where he primarily focused on M&A transactions and capital raises for mid and large-cap companies. Brian’s experience in TMT investment banking started at Marlin & Associates, Brian has also spent time at Hearst Ventures with a focus on digital media and marketing. Brian graduated from Binghamton University with a B.S. in Accounting and a B.S. in Finance.



About Digital Capital Advisors

