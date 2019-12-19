2019 QuoteWerks World-Wide Partner and MVP Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aspire Technologies, Inc. Press Release

Orlando, FL, December 19, 2019 --(



The "2019 QuoteWerks Top 10 Solution Partner" awards were presented to (ranked first through tenth):



1. Quintadena (United Kingdom)

2. Prestige Quoting (United Kingdom)

3. First Direct Corp (USA)

4. Hilltops IT (United Kingdom)

5. Linked Systems (USA)

6. Tandem Training & Consulting (USA)

7. Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd (Australia & New Zealand)

8. Wizard Systems (United Kingdom)

9. Perennial Software (USA)

10. Mastermine Software (USA)



"Quintadena is delighted to have again been named the Worldwide No. 1 QuoteWerks Solutions Partner. During the 15 years we've been working with QuoteWerks it's been great to see the way the product has developed and kept its position as the go to CPQ tool in the SME space, exploiting new technologies as they mature while always remaining familiar to longstanding users," said Paul Hodgetts, Managing Director of Quintadena.



Bob Ritter, President of First Direct on being named the top partner in North America and number 3 world-wide added, "Very few software applications maintain as high a standing in the industry for as many years as QuoteWerks. Very few software manufacturers are as diligent and dedicated to product quality, superior functionality, value and customer service at Aspire Technologies. These are all reasons First Direct Corp. has maintained its focus on representing Aspire's applications including QuoteWerks for over 20 years! Together we've succeeded - in providing our customers the best quoting applications in the marketplace."



"Prestige Quoting is very proud to have been announced as one of the World Leading QuoteWerks Solution Partners for the 4th year in a row. Prestige enjoys seeing the impact QuoteWerks can have on small businesses and recent enhancements in the product over the past year have been very well received by users. Choosing the right software to implement is more than just product functionality, the team behind QuoteWerks are stellar and provide great support to users and resellers alike," commented Matt Rose, Managing Director for Prestige Quoting.



Matt Rose was also named QuoteWerks MVP for 2019. This was most in part due to his impact on the forum answering community questions, submitting real-world feature requests, and working with the QuoteWerks Development Team.



"To be awarded the MVP award, for the 10th consecutive year, is an enjoyable recognition. Helping clients unlock the power of QuoteWerks is a major part of my investment into the QuoteWerks community."



Matt Rose continued, "I enjoy engaging with clients around the World coming up with clever solutions to complex queries. Whether that's having some specific code written to address a niche requirement, designing artwork to make their quotes/proposals something they're proud of or simply helping a client implement a new feature is where I get greatest satisfaction."



Congratulations to all of this year's winners and wishing all partners a prosperous and productive 2020.



If you want to learn more about how QuoteWerks can help to streamline your quotes and proposals, request a free trial.



About QuoteWerks

Brian Laufer

407-248-1481



https://www.quotewerks.com



