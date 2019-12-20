Snappii Ranked One of the Top iOS App Development Companies in 2019

Press Releases Snappii Press Release

Snappii is numbered 17 in the top 60 of the best development companies research by Techreviewer.

Techreviewer's research enables companies to efficiently select contractors to carry out their own projects. Along with Snappii, the list of the best iOS developers includes large developers such as El Passion, DockYard, EMERGE and others.



The authoritative international agency, Techreviewer regularly updates company ratings in various professional fields. Techreviewer’s analysts use the company’s business analysis method, which reflects the quality of service provided by companies. The method takes into account qualitative and quantitative indicators for each market participant, including customer reviews and the results of their own research.



Snappii proves from year to year that it is one of the leaders in the development of mobile applications for iOS devices. The team of developers, engineers and animators is consistently developing unique, innovative products that, as has already been proved, can interest their customers and make them come back to them again and again.



“We are proud that our company has been recognized by Techreviewer as one of the leading iOS development company in 2019. Continuous improvement is the mechanism that drives Snappii’s top-notch work,” Alex Bakman, Snappii CEO says. “Snappii mobile app development platform is a real alternative to hiring expensive developers that are hard to find, or outsourcing mobile app development to unknown and unreliable companies. This is exactly why the number of apps built on the Snappii platform is constantly growing.”



About Snappii:

Snappii is a leading Mobile Apps company for Business Apps. About 500,000 people use Snappii Business Apps in 30+ industries around the world.



Alexandra Murashova

+1-888-707-6633



www.snappii.com



