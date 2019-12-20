PartsBadger Invests in CNC Machines to Bolster Domestic Production

Press Releases PartsBadger Press Release

Cedarburg, WI, December 20, 2019 --(



Roy Dietsch, CEO of PartsBadger says, "I created PartsBadger, along with business partner Jimmy Crawford, to fundamentally change the way companies innovate. Using modern tools, we created a way to get instant quotes, great prices, and reliable performance. Our core values; Fast, Innovative, Responsive, and Friendly, allow us to expedite the innovation of others."



PartsBadger started with a single Tormach PCNC 770 in 2017 to machine an enclosure for Roy and Jimmy's other company, Rugged Video. By February of 2018, they acquired a machine shop in Germantown, WI that came equipped with EDM machines and multiple 3-axis Haas milling machines. PartsBadger leased Okuma Genos turning centers and a bar feeder attachment in July of 2018 to increase the production capacity at that location.



In January of 2019, PartsBadger moved all operations into the newly purchased 15,000 sq. ft. facility in Cedarburg. In March of 2019, PartsBadger invested in additional Haas 3-axis milling machines with an additional 2-axis attachment to give PartsBadger domestic 5-axis capability.



This increase in capital investing has allowed PartsBadger a higher degree of domestic capacity and growth, as well as, the ability to fulfill additional ITAR and export controlled projects. PartsBadger is ISO 9001:2015 & AS9100 Certified, and ITAR registered.



With the increased demand for export controlled projects and quick-turn machining, PartsBadger continues to explore additional capacity investments.



About PartsBadger



Brandon Spenneberg

331-223-4378



https://parts-badger.com



