Scientology Info Center Holiday Tea Party Proves Age is Just a Number

On Sunday, October 15, a group of community friends of different denominations got together for a Holiday tea party at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater, learning they have a lot more in common than they imagined. Among others, Laurie, Zofia, Debra, Lucy and Janina were invited to the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater for afternoon tea for the Holidays.

“Believe it or not, just having a chance to sit down and talk with one another face-to-face, regardless of the topic, is a uniting experience. While we are from different generations, we all witnessed these changes in society and marvel at how they impact our lives every day,” remarked Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “Communication is a powerful tool and the value of having friends cannot be underestimated either. Mr. Hubbard once stated, ‘A man is as rich as he has friends’ which is an important message to remember for the Holidays.”



The Information Center is open to anyone curious about Scientology. It provides a self-guided tour of audio-visual displays showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. It also serves as a venue which showcases artistic performances for the community through theatre, dance, song, and piano.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.



The Scientology Information Center:



