CSH Translation Named Best Translation Company in Miami

Local Miami business recognized for excellence in translation among readers of the Daily Business Review in 2019 “Best Of” awards.

Miami, FL, December 21, 2019 --



“I’m honored to receive this award and it couldn’t come at a better time than our 5-year anniversary,” says Founder and CEO Carolina Sánchez-Hervás. “I started this business with just my passion for languages and an idea; and I didn’t know if it was going to work or not. It’s really an honor to be able to serve the South Florida community and people and companies around the world with my language skills,” she continued. Sánchez-Hervás started the company in 2014 after graduating with her Masters from NYU and moving to Miami, Florida. The Tallahassee native was born to a Cuban father and Spanish mother. “I grew up in a bilingual household speaking English and Spanish so in a sense, I’ve been translating my whole life.”



“My vast personal experience to being exposed to different cultures and languages serves me well as the CEO of CSH Translation. From training with international students at a tennis academy in Spain, to working in New York City and providing translating and interpreting services in the modeling industry, the idea for CSH Translation was born. Becoming fluent in five languages is the foundation and strength of CSH Translation,” continues Sánchez-Hervás.



Carolina Sánchez-Hervás

786-563-3032



www.cshtranslation.com



