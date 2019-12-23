United Methodist Communities Wins Four MarCom Awards

Press Releases United Methodist Communities Press Release

Neptune, NJ, December 23, 2019 --(



The MarCom Awards administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. This year, they judged over 6,500 entries representing the United States, Canada, and 18 other countries.



The fall 2018 issue of engage, UMC’s newsletter, took Platinum. With the theme, Then and Now, it contrasted the organization’s founding year, 1907 with 2017. Platinum winners are the most outstanding for their excellence in quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. They demonstrate excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. About 17 percent won Platinum.



Entries judged to exceed the high standards of the industry norm received Gold awards. Approximately 24 percent fell into this category. The United Methodist Communities at Collingswood Facebook site garnered Gold.



MarCom conferred two Honorable Mention awards: A video from the Connections series (UMC’s YouTube channel), Lori and Irma, portrays the endearing relationship between a frontline professional and a resident. The UMC Foundation’s summer 2018 newsletter, United in Philanthropy, received the second Honorable Mention.



The awards represent collaboration with creative partners Merz Branding (West Chester, PA), Image Revolver (Philadelphia, PA), and Masterpiece Marketing (Lancaster, PA).



Robbie Voloshin, corporate director of marketing, reflected, “Our Marketing Department and partners continue to produce outstanding work showcasing United Methodist Communities as an expert senior living resource in New Jersey. These four awards further encourage us in our overall goal to benefit older adults.”



Corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers, submitted entries. With varied talent, they have participated in the concept, writing, and design of print, visual, audio and web materials and programs entered. Judges are industry professionals who recognize talent that exceeds a high standard of excellence and serves as an industry benchmark. Winners range from individual communicators to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.



About United Methodist Communities



United Methodist Communities is a not-for-profit organization guided by a volunteer board of directors affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.



