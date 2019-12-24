Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Purple Lotus Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Purple Lotus Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Purple Lotus Productions Announces a New Location for Their January Embracing Your Journey Expo

What is your vision going into the new year? Change your perception and explore alternative ideas at the Embracing Your Journey Expo at the Sheraton Crescent in Phoenix January 26, 2020 9a-5p.

Phoenix, AZ, December 24, 2019 --(



Start 2020 by celebrating the theme for the year – “I can see clearly now.”

Time to focus on you, your goals, your growth and your discovery. Come find what you have been looking for, discover the tools and resources to help you on your journey of growth. Find a large selection of holistic, wellness and metaphysical products and services all under one roof to help you meet and keep those New Year’s resolutions.



Purple Lotus Productions announces some innovations for to their 2020 Embracing Your Journey Expos, now in their 5th year. Introducing a new location for their January event: the beautiful Sheraton Crescent – 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021 to start. Conveniently located on the Northeast corner of W. Dunlap Ave. and the I-17 in Phoenix the new venue offers a quietly elegant interior, conveniently located just off the freeway and with ample covered parking for 100’s of visitors.



Erin McNamara co-owner at Purple Lotus Productions says “We are pleased to share our new vision for this 5th year of Embracing Your Journey Expos. We will offer a new venue for our January and June events, as well as introducing both a featured event with internationally acclaimed Gong Master Karyn Diane, and the first two day Expo and overnight retreat in September 2020!”



The Embracing Your Journey Expo is the perfect place to gain insight, learn about new ways to improve your health and your life, find resources to help you grow spiritually & emotionally, discover new and exciting products and services geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit and inspiration / motivation to continue on your journey.



Robin Selby co-owner says, “We are passionate about providing you a trusted resource to find world renowned, skilled practitioners, new and innovative services as well as unique and original products. Whether you are new to this journey of Mind-Body-Spirit growth and discovery, are a long term traveler or just looking to see what is out there to be discovered we are here to help.”



These family friendly events are open to everyone. The next event is January 26, 2020 9 am to 5 pm.



Admission - $6 in advance online - $8 at the door the day of the event.



Featured Event – Gong Meditation with World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane $20 in advance - $30 at the door



Browse their Vendor List and take a look at their Lecture Schedule

(6 free lectures included with your admission) on the website:

https://www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com/jan-26th-2020.html



Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EmbracingYourJourneyExpo

and Twitter https://twitter.com/EmbYourJrnyExpo Phoenix, AZ, December 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Embrace 2020 with clear vision and start the new year fresh. Ready to move forward, make changes, live your best life? Join other like-minded individuals at the Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness and metaphysical event in the valley, Sunday January 26, 2020.Start 2020 by celebrating the theme for the year – “I can see clearly now.”Time to focus on you, your goals, your growth and your discovery. Come find what you have been looking for, discover the tools and resources to help you on your journey of growth. Find a large selection of holistic, wellness and metaphysical products and services all under one roof to help you meet and keep those New Year’s resolutions.Purple Lotus Productions announces some innovations for to their 2020 Embracing Your Journey Expos, now in their 5th year. Introducing a new location for their January event: the beautiful Sheraton Crescent – 2620 W. Dunlap Ave, Phoenix AZ 85021 to start. Conveniently located on the Northeast corner of W. Dunlap Ave. and the I-17 in Phoenix the new venue offers a quietly elegant interior, conveniently located just off the freeway and with ample covered parking for 100’s of visitors.Erin McNamara co-owner at Purple Lotus Productions says “We are pleased to share our new vision for this 5th year of Embracing Your Journey Expos. We will offer a new venue for our January and June events, as well as introducing both a featured event with internationally acclaimed Gong Master Karyn Diane, and the first two day Expo and overnight retreat in September 2020!”The Embracing Your Journey Expo is the perfect place to gain insight, learn about new ways to improve your health and your life, find resources to help you grow spiritually & emotionally, discover new and exciting products and services geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit and inspiration / motivation to continue on your journey.Robin Selby co-owner says, “We are passionate about providing you a trusted resource to find world renowned, skilled practitioners, new and innovative services as well as unique and original products. Whether you are new to this journey of Mind-Body-Spirit growth and discovery, are a long term traveler or just looking to see what is out there to be discovered we are here to help.”These family friendly events are open to everyone. The next event is January 26, 2020 9 am to 5 pm.Admission - $6 in advance online - $8 at the door the day of the event.Featured Event – Gong Meditation with World Renowned Gong Master Karyn Diane $20 in advance - $30 at the doorBrowse their Vendor List and take a look at their Lecture Schedule(6 free lectures included with your admission) on the website:https://www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com/jan-26th-2020.htmlFollow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EmbracingYourJourneyExpoand Twitter https://twitter.com/EmbYourJrnyExpo Contact Information Purple Lotus Productions

Erin McNamara

480.296.1928



www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Purple Lotus Productions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend