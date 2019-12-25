Nichole LaCour Promoted to Vice President, Vending & Micro-markets at Team Saverino

Press Releases Saverino & Associates Press Release

Announcement of promotion of Nichole LaCour, in our Vending & Micro-Markets Division, from Sales Manager to Vice President.

Carol Stream, IL, December 25, 2019 --(



"Nichole’s years of experience at Saverino, her comprehensive knowledge of the Vending Division and understanding of its unique vagaries, and her genuine commitment to our company are outweighed only by her dedication to her customers and team," said Saverino. "I have had the honor of watching her grow into this position over the past few years. She has definitely earned this.”



Nichole took over leadership of the vending segment nearly three years ago as Sales Manager, Vending & Micro-Markets, after more than 15 years with the company. In her new position she will continue to call on Distributors and manage her team, while taking a more active role in the management of Team Saverino’s vending portfolio with the development of new lines and the growth of existing ones. As Vice President, Nichole will be better positioned to expand her work with manufacturers to market their products, utilizing promotions, growth programs and other strategic planning to grow business.



Nichole LaCour

630-868-2600



teamsaverino.com



