Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks No.27 Nationally on Vet100 List

The annual Vet100 list recognizes cybersecurity company, Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., the 27th fastest-growing veteran-owned business in the nation.

Huntsville, AL, December 26, 2019 --(



Stealth Group has proudly ranked on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years, earning their spot on the Vet100 list as well. Stealth Group continues to showcase their uttermost success and ability to protect companies and agencies from all facets of cyber-crime and the down-time ramifications.



“We are honored and excited to have made this list again,” said Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. “Most importantly though, to be a part of this great Veteran community that has created many jobs and shows continuous support for our Veterans.”



About Stealth-ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed in the top-10 on the VET50 list in 2019.



Website: www.stealth-iss.com Huntsville, AL, December 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Inc. Magazine and Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University (IVMF) ranked Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. (Stealth Group) the #27 place on their annual Vet100 list. The Vet100 list, born out of the well-established Inc. 5000 list, is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the country. The prestigious list represents the most successful companies in the nation, highlighting their unique differentiators.Stealth Group has proudly ranked on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the past two years, earning their spot on the Vet100 list as well. Stealth Group continues to showcase their uttermost success and ability to protect companies and agencies from all facets of cyber-crime and the down-time ramifications.“We are honored and excited to have made this list again,” said Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. “Most importantly though, to be a part of this great Veteran community that has created many jobs and shows continuous support for our Veterans.”About Stealth-ISS® Group Inc.Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed in the top-10 on the VET50 list in 2019.Website: www.stealth-iss.com Contact Information Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stealth - ISS Group Inc.