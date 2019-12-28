The Gateway Family YMCA Seeks Assistance for Annual Support Campaign

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

YMCA Annual Campaign Supports Community Needs

Elizabeth, NJ, December 28, 2019 --



“Each year we raise the charitable funds needed to continue our vital work in the local communities we serve. We believe everyone deserves the same opportunities to reach their full potential. Motivating people to build a healthy spirit, mind and body is at the core of our mission,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “YMCA donors and volunteers make the difference in the communities we serve. They are our partners in this important work.”



The Gateway Family YMCA uses financial gifts to help individuals and families in need participate in programs such as Early Learning Readiness – for school readiness, Diabetes Education - chronic disease prevention, employment skills training, teen leadership programs, supportive housing and social services. Donations support the Safety Around Water program to assist local organizations and community children to learn water safety and swim lesson scholarships to assist additional children learn to swim.



Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA helps individuals and families build and maintain healthy habits for spirit, mind and body in their everyday lives, and children discover who they are and what they can achieve under the guidance of caring adults who believe in their potential. With a mission of serving all, the Y brings together people from all backgrounds to provide leadership and learning, volunteerism and housing, and a spirit of service working together to improve the local community.



“The Y is a place for anyone who needs us, but we can’t do it without the help of our local donors and volunteers. We rely on community donations to enable us to continue to provide the programs and services necessary for all,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA.



The Gateway Family YMCA, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



