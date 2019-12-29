The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Caregivers

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Family Caregivers Need Support Year Round

Union, NJ, December 29, 2019 --



“Caregivers spend so much time and energy taking care of their loved one’s that it is so easy to put their own needs last. However, in order to help those they love, the caregiver needs to be healthy enough to manage the day to day tasks that are associated with taking care of others,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.



President Clinton signed the first National Family Caregiver Month Presidential Proclamation in November 1997, recognizing and honoring family caregivers each November. Caregiver Action Network is the organizational host of Family Caregivers Month annually and spearheads celebration of National Family Caregiver Month nationally since 1994.



Throughout the year, The Gateway Family YMCA offers programs and services to help caregivers including the W.I.S.E. (Wellness, Independence and Socialization for our Elders) Adult Social Day Services program, Connections early stage intervention program, monthly Bereavement Support Group and Alzheimer NJ Caregiver Support Group.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



