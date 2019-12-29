Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and Curtis Park Neighbors Support Safe Streets Initiative

Press Releases Safe Streets Initiative Press Release

Communities are helping to stand up against impaired driving in Denver neighborhoods.

Denver, CO, December 29, 2019 --(



The newest organizations to join those efforts are the Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods and Curtis Park Neighbors. They are both registered neighborhood organizations in Denver. They work towards being neighborly and what is in the best interests of the community. What could be better than saving lives by not driving while impaired?



“We are not only neighbors, we are friends and often family. It is important that we hold onto those we love and we are happy to show our support for Safe Streets Initiative in an effort to keep everyone safe,” states Jeff Baker, president of Curtis Park Neighbors Board of Directors.



“Quality of life is important throughout Capitol Hill. We are excited to support another organization that is striving to make a difference, not only in our community but in the City of Denver. This is the kind of positive image we value in our community and are happy to share throughout Denver,” says Travis Leiker, Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods Executive Committee president.



It is by working together that we can make a difference and Safe Streets Initiative is honored to work with so many community members to make a real difference in reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.



More about Safe Streets Initiative: The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofit and government agencies to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.



More about Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods: Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods is Denver’s oldest and largest Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO) and promotes neighborliness to improve the community.



Vito Montone

310-918-2934



safestreetsinitiative.org



