Press Releases APC, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from APC, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: APC Selects New Sales Leader

Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC) has selected industry veteran Sterling Lee as its new VP of sales.

Raleigh, NC, December 29, 2019 --(



In his new role with APC, Lee will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership for APC’s multi-location sales team to achieve corporate sales goals.



“We are excited to have Sterling join the APC family,” said President & CEO Troy Roberts, “particularly at a time when we are expanding into new geographies. We look forward to leveraging Sterling’s strong leadership experience and know-how to realize the greatest return on our investment in both new and existing markets. At the same time, his positive, team-focused approach is just a natural fit with our company culture.”



Lee can be reached at 919-510-9696 or slee@apcinc.com. Raleigh, NC, December 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Raleigh-based professional services firm Alliance of Professionals & Consultants, Inc. (APC) announced today that Sterling Lee has been selected to spearhead the organization’s sales team and strategy as VP of sales. Lee comes to Raleigh from Colorado Springs, CO, bringing with him 20+ years of leadership in the staffing and solutions industry.In his new role with APC, Lee will be responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership for APC’s multi-location sales team to achieve corporate sales goals.“We are excited to have Sterling join the APC family,” said President & CEO Troy Roberts, “particularly at a time when we are expanding into new geographies. We look forward to leveraging Sterling’s strong leadership experience and know-how to realize the greatest return on our investment in both new and existing markets. At the same time, his positive, team-focused approach is just a natural fit with our company culture.”Lee can be reached at 919-510-9696 or slee@apcinc.com. Contact Information APC

Kade Kimber

919-510-9696



apcinc.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from APC, Inc.