Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA

Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material.

He strives to connect with the client on a personal level and is passionate about explaining the how and why of the materials he selects (veg. tanned leather from Santa Croce, Tuscany, hand chiseled wood shank, bees waxed linen thread, etc.).



Mario Bemer is painstakingly carrying on his brother Stefano and his philosophy of a truly handcrafted shoe with his new company Mario Bemer USA. This is not an easy task amidst the confusion of brand names and fashion labels that utilize an artisan's image to sell a product that is in fact industrially made.