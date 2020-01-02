Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA

New York, NY, January 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Mario Bemer is painstakingly carrying on his brother Stefano and his philosophy of a truly handcrafted shoe with his new company Mario Bemer USA. This is not an easy task amidst the confusion of brand names and fashion labels that utilize an artisan's image to sell a product that is in fact industrially made.
He strives to connect with the client on a personal level and is passionate about explaining the how and why of the materials he selects (veg. tanned leather from Santa Croce, Tuscany, hand chiseled wood shank, bees waxed linen thread, etc.).
He holds events that educate and inform those who are interested in learning about old world shoemaking.