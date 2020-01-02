Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Steven Harper as IT Manager for Tru Cabinetry

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Steven Harper as IT Manager for Tru Cabinetry.

With extensive experience in Information Technology Management, Steven most recently held the position of US Business Systems Manager with Doncasters. Steven received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Jacksonville State University.



Tru Cabinetry is a rapidly growing semi-custom cabinet manufacturer that is dedicated to innovation in manufacturing and design. Its processes and facilities are among the industry’s most modern and it's cutting edge technology allows Tru’s branding to shine. Their cabinetry bears the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association seal of approval. Additionally, their certification to the KCMA’s Environmental Stewardship Program is recognition of the sound environmental practices they employ.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



