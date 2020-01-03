Vexidus Announces Appointment of Five New Directors

Press Releases Vexidus Corporation Press Release

Vexidus appoints five new directors to its Board of Directors for 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob, Joe, Tom, Harsh, and Abbey to our board,” says Founder and CEO Christopher J Fernandes. “The addition of our new directors is a major step for Vexidus in 2020. The team dynamics we have in place are going to be a great asset for our shareholders and stakeholders alike.”



Robert Berliner is a practicing mediator, arbitrator and attorney and is often retained as an expert witness in real estate, legal malpractice and other matters. Mr. Berliner received an A.B. degree from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.



Joe Bernstein, PhD, MBA, has had a highly successful career as a financial expert, business leader and trusted board member. His board focus is to add value in terms of independent critical oversight, support on developing robust governance and compliance frameworks as well as providing strategic financial advice.



Thomas Foertsch is a strategic leader and seasoned financial services professional with an early career on the trading floors in Chicago. Thomas is a high-performing executive with a proven history of success in business development, risk mitigation, process improvement, and operations management.



Harsh Muthal manages a business consulting firm focused on business strategy, M&A advisory and financial turnaround. He was part of the leadership team that set up Motorola in India, working with policy makers at the Government and Planning Commission where he helped make "wireless communications" a country priority in the planning commissions agenda.



Abigail Rollins is a collaborative and holistic business leader with an expansive 20-year career driving enterprise growth within energy, utility, government education, and non-profit sectors. She has cultivated a portfolio of success, driving cost reductions and savings through strategic sourcing and development of sustainable supply chain strategies.



Christopher Fernandes

877-839-4387



https://vexidus.com



