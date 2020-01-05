An Award Winning Year: 701 Creative is the Winner of Two American Graphic Design Awards from GDUSA

Press Releases 701 Creative Press Release

The printed annual has already hit the shelves, but you can view the winners gallery online at http://contests.gdusa.com/competitions/2019-american-graphic-design-awards. Philadelphia, PA, January 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 701 Creative is proud to announce that the company has received two 2019 American Graphic Design Awards. Designs for the Gift of Life Family House Annual Report and Junipfer Productions' logo for 12 Chairs were selected to be in the 2019 GDUSA annual. This year’s showcase of 600 pieces (narrowed down from more than 12,000 entries) reflects the many ways that graphic design shapes business and society, products and services, commerce and culture and causes. Winners run the gamut from print and packaging to internet and interactive, from dream assignments to bread and butter endeavors, from established stars to rising newcomers, from red states to blue.Editor and Publisher of GDUSA Gordon Kaye says, "So much talent from so many places. So many clients recognizing the value of design. So many designers sharing their empowerment. So convincing a statement of why the creative professions matter."The printed annual has already hit the shelves, but you can view the winners gallery online at http://contests.gdusa.com/competitions/2019-american-graphic-design-awards. Contact Information 701 Creative

Sal Trovato

215-627-1348



701creativellc.com



