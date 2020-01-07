Wimgo.com Creates Service Provider Ranking Website

Press Releases Wimgo, Inc. Press Release

Wimgo screens companies based on several factors and first uses its data team to gather information and run an initial screening. Later, it reviews all qualified companies to do a detailed manual review of them after removing any legal complaints or other outstanding issues. Once it has short listed qualified companies, it uses six main criteria to score and rank them.



1. Reputation

2. Expertise

3. Service Quality

4. Consistency

5. Customer Service



About Wimgo

Wimgo is a team of dedicated professionals which review tens of thousands of service providers and systematically screen and rank them using proprietary methods. By doing so, it helps companies find the best service providers to select, which are likely to deliver the most consistently high quality outcomes. To date – Wimgo has helped create over 1 M connections with service providers with 95% of them being positive experiences.

