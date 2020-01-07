The Gateway Family YMCA New Year Open House

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Rahway, NJ, January 07, 2020 --(



For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center YMCA Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Rahway, NJ, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union celebrate 2020 with an Open House in January and a membership special through January 15th. “We are inviting our local community to join us at the Y branches in January for a tour and information,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Y, our goal is to partner with you in support of your personal goals, as well as work together to improve our community. When you join the Y, you are committing to more than simply becoming healthier. You are supporting the values and programs that strengthen your community.”The Gateway Family YMCA branches will be hosting events that are open to the community including family oriented group exercise classes, arts, swimming and basketball, as well as providing senior wellness opportunities. Activities will be held at the Elizabeth Branch - 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ, Five Points Branch - 201 Tucker Avenue, Union, NJ, Rahway Branch - 1564 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ and Wellness Center Branch - 1000 Galloping Hill Road, Union, NJ.The WISE Center Branch, 2095B Berwyn Street, Union and the Youth Development Branch 16-20 Jefferson Avenue, Elizabeth will host tours by appointment only, on weekdays. For branch specific schedules of events and free classes for the Open House, visit www.tgfymca.org.The Gateway Family YMCA offers a variety of programs and services to support healthy families including Early Learning Readiness (ELR) a community program for preschoolers and their caregiver. “We strive to create opportunities for families to to create a strong, healthy bond, providing a variety of programs and services at our branches and also in the local community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “As part of our commitment to strengthening families, The Gateway Family YMCA provides financial assistance to those in need of our services.”The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities. The Y. ™ For a better us.™For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center Branch 908-349-9622, WISE Center YMCA Branch 908-687-2995 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

