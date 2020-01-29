Free Senior Wellness Event at The Gateway Family YMCA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

YMCA Announces Senior Open House During February

Union, NJ, January 29, 2020 --(



“The Gateway Family YMCA is a place where everyone can participate, get healthy and grow their social circle by making new friends. We offer trained and knowledgeable instructors and Wellness Coaches to partner with our members in their journey to better health, and include specially tailored programs to combat chronic disease or active older adult fitness,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We invite the community to explore a number of classes that are chair-based and do not involve getting up from the floor, as well as Water Exercise Options. These programs are particularly conducive to those less mobile. And for those who are more active, we offer over one hundred group exercise programs every week.”



The Gateway Family YMCA’s Free Senior Wellness Events will take place on:

• Friday, February 14th - Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Avenue, Union

• Friday, February 14th - Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union

• Wednesday, February 19th - Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth

• Thursday, February 20th, 10:00am – 12:00pm - Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway

• Tours by appointment at the WISE Center YMCA Branch, 2095B Berwyn St, Union – please call 908-687-2995 to schedule a tour or assessment.



In addition, there will be health information, YMCA tours and membership information available at all branches throughout the month of February. YMCA staff will assist community members to determine the best course of action to improve their health and join the Y.



“In addition to many programs and services offered free to the community, The Gateway Family YMCA provides Financial Assistance ensuring that everyone in need can benefit,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “The Y participates in many insurance reimbursement programs, offers senior membership pricing for individuals and a senior couple membership.”



Serving communities in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA specializes in health and wellness options for those with chronic disease and anyone who needs a little extra support. The Y offers Enhance Fitness – an evidence based program for those with arthritis, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA – a free community program in support of cancer survivors, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring and programs for Diabetes Prevention and Maintenance.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.



