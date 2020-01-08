Elkos Introduces New Gel Pen - Monitor

Press Releases Elkos Pens Limited Press Release

Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new gel pen, Monitor, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products.

Kolkata, India, January 08, 2020 --(



Monitor gel pen is where simple, effective style meets latest technology to deliver high performance writing. It is a reliable, affordable, and smooth-flowing pen that you’ll reach for every day needs. When the fingers cramp and the hand gets tired and shaky, the writing comes out ugly and unreadable. The new Monitor, with the rubberized grip facilitates tireless, relaxed and smooth writing without pressure applied.



Available in blue, black, red and green colors, Monitor offers an insta-write feature, which means the pen starts writing from the first word on. No more trial scribbling on a rough sheet to get this pen writing. It is also leak and stain-proof.



“Monitor is a pen that will pamper and please and easily become a favorite with its modern design, ergonomic shape, satisfying feel and fantastic writing performance," said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.



Packaging

5 NPouch

250 N Inner Box

3000 N Master Carton



Pricing and Availability

Elkos Monitor gel Pen is available now with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at Rs. 5/- per pc. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens .



Company now:

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H. S. Jain and Mr. B. K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.



Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited



Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India



Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644



Vijay Singh

91-33-6607-9643



https://www.elkospens.com/

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India



