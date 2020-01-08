PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager


Portland, ME, January 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager. Working locally out of AUI’s new Maine office, he will be placing accounts in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT.

Previously the Manager of Commercial Binds and Commercial Insurance Services at AUI, Derek has also worked with other insurance carriers in similar managerial roles, totaling at almost 10 years’ experience in the industry. He received his BS in Economics from Centre College in 2007 and is currently in the process of obtaining his Property & Casualty license for Maine.

“We are pleased to have Derek back on the team, and we look forward to growing the New England territory,” Bob Arowood, Principal of Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. “We have added many new Commercial markets that cater to the New England area, so with boots on the ground there, we are sure to see great numbers for 2020!”
Contact Information
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Toshya Leonard
865-425-1084
Contact
http://www.appund.com/

