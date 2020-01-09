DELRAY Systems Signs Partnership to Sell Sinterit SLS 3D Printers in the USA

Press Releases DELRAY Systems Press Release

About DELRAY Systems

DELRAY Systems provides process improvement solutions for automating manufacturing, reverse engineering and product development processes. This includes 3D printing or additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, and 3D modeling solutions. DELRAY Systems technology center is located on the campus of Oakland University Rochester, MI. Please visit the company's website at www.3d-printer.com or call 248-218-1916.



About Sinterit & 3D Herndon

Rochester, MI, January 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DELRAY Systems announced today that it has signed a reseller agreement with 3D Herndon., to sell and service the full line of Sinterit SLS high precision 3D printers and accessories. Sinterit SLS 3D Printers are known for their ability to produce strong, ultra-fine feature detailed models and are considered the premier technology for cost effective, high-end SLS applications. This leading benchtop SLS 3D printer produces the same high-quality prints as the leading industrial printers that cost far more. Uncompromised affordability allows more users to enjoy the full advantages of SLS type 3D printing including material recycling and 3D prints that are fully suspended and supported within its powder bed. The resulting homogenous parts are strong, precise, and without the typical directional strength deficiencies of other technologies. The current material portfolio includes strong PA12, PA11, TPE flexible and semi-flexible materials with more material certifications planned. "The level of strength, and detail the Sinterit system is able to produce is astonishing," said Joe Rocca, President of DELRAY Systems. "We are very fortunate to team up with 3D Herndon and offer this best in class technology to the industry and educators."

Paul Rocca

(248) 218-1916



www.3d-printer.com



