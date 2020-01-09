City Beat News Honors Repeat Spectrum Award Winners for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases City Beat News Press Release

City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award recipients include a restaurant, a pool builder and a salon/spa, and all are consecutive-year winners.

Lapeer, MI, January 09, 2020 --(



Spectrum Award Winners are determined by City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.



Anthony & Sylvan Pools (www.anthonysylvan.com) in Doylestown, Penn., brings to the table more than 70 years of experience in pool design and construction. The company’s knowledgeable staff can also guide customers to the right pool chemicals and supplies and arrange pool service, providing customers a one-stop shop. Anthony & Sylvan Pools strives to exceed customers’ expectations through every step of the pool building process, taking great pride in each and every project. For its efforts in customer service, the company has earned nine consecutive Spectrum Awards. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/anthony-sylvan-pools-doylestown-location.



Shear Tranquility Salon & Day Spa (www.sheartranquility.com) in Sebastian, Fla., is the realization of a dream for a mother/daughter duo who have created the perfect environment for their clients. The full-service facility offers a host of services including haircuts and color, hair removal and waxing, facials, chemical peels, manicures/pedicures, and body scrubs/wraps. The team at Shear Tranquility is well educated and current on the latest industry trends, ensuring clients a quality experience every time. The salon and spa has earned six consecutive Spectrum Awards thanks to its loyal, satisfied customers. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SHEAR-TRANQUILITY-SALON-DAY-SPA-SEBASTIAN-FL



Established in 1993 by Italian-born brothers Domenico and Michele Maurici, Il Farro Caffe Trattoria (www.ilfarro.com) brings rustic Italian cuisine to the heart of Newport Beach, Calif. Named for the hearty and delicious whole grain, farro, that it imports directly from Italy, the restaurant specializes in authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by fresh signature cocktails and wine. Offering a cozy atmosphere and family-oriented service, Il Farro provides customers one of the best “Italian” experiences in all of Orange County. The restaurant has earned five consecutive Spectrum Awards for its outstanding service. Visit its Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Il-Farro-Newport-Beach-CA.



“The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”



City Beat News provides the results of its research to both consumers and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings on a rolling annual basis. “Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best,” says City Beat News Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. “The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Award Page.”



About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.



