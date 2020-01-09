Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Dawn Hemond as Senior Agility Applications Specialist for Rugby Architectural Building Products

Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Rick Mohrman of Dawn Hemond as Senior Agility Applications Specialist for Rugby Architectural Building Products.

With extensive experience in Information Technology Management and Software Support and Operations, Dawn most recently held the position of Software Support Analyst Specialist with the University of Missouri. Dawn received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University.



Rugby is a full-line wholesale distributor of specialty building products. Its primary business is the wholesale distribution of non-structural architectural grade building products. Rugby has been the market leader in size, geographic footprint and revenue with 85% growth in 5 years. Their entrepreneurial culture is one of transparency, work ethic and opportunity. Rugby is committed to fulfilling its promise to supply high quality products, competitively priced and delivered in a timely manner by industry professionals who know the value of exceptional service.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 39 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



