Press Releases MediaAgility Press Release

Receive press releases from MediaAgility: By Email RSS Feeds: MediaAgility Hires Cognizant’s AVP - Technology as New CTO to Accelerate Global Growth

Princeton, NJ, January 10, 2020 --(



Swarraj has worked in different countries and roles in, both, startups and enterprise from the Banking & Financial Services, Retail, and Manufacturing industries. For almost half of his 27 years of career, he was with Cognizant and helped in scaling their technology consulting business. Before joining MediaAgility, he worked as Cognizant’s AVP - Technology in the US and led digital engineering practice for strategic accounts for the Banking and Financial Services business unit.



“Swarraj’s experience in scaling business will really help us with a different perspective that is essential at our stage of growth. I am really excited about this development as we gear up for strengthening and deepening our services portfolio and facilitating more meaningful work for our people across all our global regions in the coming year,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility.



Swarraj sees his new role at MediaAgility as a great responsibility as he prepares to bring in large scale consulting experience to the company. “In the last many years, MediaAgility has already set up a strong foundation across client portfolio, partner relationship with Google Cloud, and streamlined development framework. As of January 2020, we have five Google Partner Specializations in Application Development, Data Analytics, Location-based services, Marketing Analytics, and Machine Intelligence, 200+ active Google Cloud certifications, and 120+ certified engineers. We are prepared to scale further up in the new decade and my role is expected to strengthen this foundation, build additional capabilities, mentor the teams, and achieve incremental milestones for the company and the engineers in an agile manner,” says Swarraj.



No matter what title he holds, Swarraj still enjoys writing code and seeing it in action. Apart from hands-on coding and reading technology books and blogs, he is an avid world history reader and an artist. Princeton, NJ, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MediaAgility is expanding into new regions and investing in new and existing talent to deliver value to clients globally. To scale this growth, MediaAgility has hired Swarraj Kulkarni as their new CTO. With over 27 years of IT industry experience, Swarraj will focus on developing more sophisticated solution offerings, engage with clients and partners at Google, establish engineering centers of excellence across the company, and also guide the non-business tech functions.Swarraj has worked in different countries and roles in, both, startups and enterprise from the Banking & Financial Services, Retail, and Manufacturing industries. For almost half of his 27 years of career, he was with Cognizant and helped in scaling their technology consulting business. Before joining MediaAgility, he worked as Cognizant’s AVP - Technology in the US and led digital engineering practice for strategic accounts for the Banking and Financial Services business unit.“Swarraj’s experience in scaling business will really help us with a different perspective that is essential at our stage of growth. I am really excited about this development as we gear up for strengthening and deepening our services portfolio and facilitating more meaningful work for our people across all our global regions in the coming year,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility.Swarraj sees his new role at MediaAgility as a great responsibility as he prepares to bring in large scale consulting experience to the company. “In the last many years, MediaAgility has already set up a strong foundation across client portfolio, partner relationship with Google Cloud, and streamlined development framework. As of January 2020, we have five Google Partner Specializations in Application Development, Data Analytics, Location-based services, Marketing Analytics, and Machine Intelligence, 200+ active Google Cloud certifications, and 120+ certified engineers. We are prepared to scale further up in the new decade and my role is expected to strengthen this foundation, build additional capabilities, mentor the teams, and achieve incremental milestones for the company and the engineers in an agile manner,” says Swarraj.No matter what title he holds, Swarraj still enjoys writing code and seeing it in action. Apart from hands-on coding and reading technology books and blogs, he is an avid world history reader and an artist. Contact Information MediaAgility

Vidushi Bhatia

+1 609 681 5754



www.mediaagility.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MediaAgility