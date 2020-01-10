Asia Alpha Welcome New Portfolio Manager to the Team

Press Releases Asia Alpha Capital Management Press Release

Christopher has a wealth of experience having worked at some of the top banking institutions around the world and will bring a fresh energy and new outlook to the team at Asia Alpha.



Christopher had this to say, "I am very happy and excited to join this fantastic project here at Asia Alpha. We have been in talks for most of 2019 and its great to finally be here in Hong Kong, from the project to the background team I knew all along this was the right move in my career and I hope to continue the amazing work of Asia Alpha especially after their record breaking year of 2019."



