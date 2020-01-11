PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Blueberry Consultants Ltd

Blueberry Recognised as Top UK Developer by Clutch


Birmingham, United Kingdom, January 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Blueberry’s combination of technical and business skills has led to the company being recognised as a top developer in the UK by Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform.

Blueberry has also been featured on Clutch’s sister sites, The Manifest and Visual Objects. The Manifest is an industry data resource that showcases a notable project and Visual Objects is a portfolio website that displays past projects in a creative manner.

Martin Green, CEO of Blueberry Consultants, said: “Being recognised by Clutch as a leading full stack custom software development company is a great privilege for Blueberry. We’ve been in business since 1997 and we’re justifiably proud of the team we’ve assembled and the client friendships we’ve cultivated over the years. Our mission has always been to solve challenging technical problems in partnership with our clients, using the latest technologies.”
Contact Information
Blueberry Consultants Ltd
Raspal Chima
+44 1212850100
Contact
https://www.bbconsult.co.uk/

