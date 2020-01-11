Terra Site Constructors Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Terra Site Constructors Press Release

Terra Site Constructors, announced today key changes to its senior leadership team, including the promotion of Peter W. Bernat to Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and the addition of Geoff Bambini as Senior Vice President to lead the company’s newly-formed Federal Services Division.

Peter W. Bernat

Peter W. Bernat joined the Terra team in early 2019 and has served as Senior Vice President of Operations throughout his tenure. He has successfully led the firms’ team of experienced engineers and construction personnel to new levels of excellence and success during a time of rapid growth. In this new role, he will continue to develop, refine and execute the firm’s strategic plan in order to achieve key objectives, including the continual advancement of the firm’s innovative solutions to address the complex issues faced by the firm’s clients. He will also oversee field operations to ensure quality, achieve financial objectives and meet client expectations.



Geoff Bambini

Geoff Bambini joins Terra Site Constructors to lead the firm’s recently-formed Federal Services Division. As Senior Vice President, he will take the lead in procuring Federal contracts and partner with Peter to build a project delivery team that has deep experience in the Federal market in order to meet growth and quality objectives.



Bambini brings more than 25 years of construction management experience with both large and small construction firms, including significant experience developing and growing companies involved in the SBA 8(a) business development program to Terra. Prior to joining Terra, he served as Senior Vice President of Construction at a firm in VA where he helped to develop and implement a strategic plan which took the company from a small business participating in the SBA 8(a) program to a large business enterprise with more than $3 billion in contract value.



“I am glad to have Peter and Geoff on the team as we continue to evolve Terra Site Constructors to better meet our clients’ needs. Peter’s track record speaks for itself; he is a proven leader and has made a significant difference since joining the Terra team,” said Babur R. Mian, P.E. President and CEO of Terra Site Constructors. “Geoff brings significant experience related to the development and growth of companies in the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program,” added Mian, “His expertise in selecting federal business opportunities and meeting government contracting and compliance requirements is exactly what we need to lead our new Federal Services Division. Our leadership is significantly strengthened with Geoff and Peter assuming their new roles. I look forward to working with them as we deliver on our strategic plan.”



About Terra Site Constructors

