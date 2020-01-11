Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases East Carolina University Press Release

Receive press releases from East Carolina University: By Email RSS Feeds: East Carolina University Program Recognized with National Award for Entrepreneurship Innovation

East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program, RISE29, was honored for its co-curricular innovation by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) at its annual conference Monday in New Orleans.

Greenville, NC, January 11, 2020 --(



RISE29 received the association’s Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award, presented annually to the college or university whose entrepreneurship program encourages creativity, quality and sustainability, and produces an impact on the communities it serves.



In its first year, RISE29 earned top honors over a field that included the country’s No. 1 ranked entrepreneurship program by U.S. News & World Report.



Mike Harris, director of ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship, and Sharon Paynter, assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement, co-led the program during its inaugural year.



“When we first had the idea for the program, we knew we wanted RISE29 to become a national model for rural entrepreneurship,” Harris said. “We’re excited that other entrepreneurship educators from across the country saw the same potential in the program that we did. They have faith that RISE29 will serve as a blueprint to foster economic success in rural regions not only in North Carolina, but across the country.”



Spurred by population loss, declining employment opportunities, and “brain drain” in eastern North Carolina, RISE29 began in February 2019 as part of a $1 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation. Led by the Miller School of Entrepreneurship and the Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement, the program became the first university-wide initiative targeted at transforming students into emerging entrepreneurs.



The program works hand-in-hand with local community leaders to identify community needs and pairs business clients with students to address those concerns. As a result, students that participate in RISE29 create new opportunities and sustain existing businesses in rural North Carolina that add value and complement existing ventures in the university’s 29-county service area.



During its first year, RISE29 recorded more than 18,000 hours of fieldwork with 36 business clients in Beaufort, Hyde, Martin and Pitt counties. In total, more than 140 students with backgrounds ranging from nutritionists and biologists to engineers and marketers participated in the program.



RISE29 leaders plan to expand the program to more counties in 2020, eventually servicing all 29 counties that help make up its name.



RISE29 is part of a growing effort to advance entrepreneurship across ECU’s campus. In 2015, the university established the Miller School of Entrepreneurship and last year announced a new undergraduate degree in entrepreneurship. The university has also developed the annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge and its residential, entrepreneurship-based Horizons Living Learning Community.



About ECU

ECU offers 84 bachelor’s, 71 master’s and 18 doctoral degrees to more than 29,000 students on its Greenville, N.C., campus and through an acclaimed online learning program. The university’s school of medicine is recognized nationally for producing primary care physicians, cardiovascular research, advanced robotic surgery as well as obesity and diabetes breakthroughs. ECU also boasts the largest business school enrollment and largest number of new nurses and education professionals produced by a four-year North Carolina university, in addition to the largest studio art program in the state.



About the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Entering its 37th year of existence, USASBE is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship and practice. Its members include teachers, scholars, directors and practitioners across the country that promote excellence in entrepreneurship programming. The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards are presented each year by USASBE to colleges or universities in recognition of bold and innovative programs that make an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. Greenville, NC, January 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- East Carolina University’s student entrepreneurship program, RISE29, was honored for its co-curricular innovation by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) at its annual conference Monday in New Orleans.RISE29 received the association’s Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award, presented annually to the college or university whose entrepreneurship program encourages creativity, quality and sustainability, and produces an impact on the communities it serves.In its first year, RISE29 earned top honors over a field that included the country’s No. 1 ranked entrepreneurship program by U.S. News & World Report.Mike Harris, director of ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship, and Sharon Paynter, assistant vice chancellor for economic and community engagement, co-led the program during its inaugural year.“When we first had the idea for the program, we knew we wanted RISE29 to become a national model for rural entrepreneurship,” Harris said. “We’re excited that other entrepreneurship educators from across the country saw the same potential in the program that we did. They have faith that RISE29 will serve as a blueprint to foster economic success in rural regions not only in North Carolina, but across the country.”Spurred by population loss, declining employment opportunities, and “brain drain” in eastern North Carolina, RISE29 began in February 2019 as part of a $1 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation. Led by the Miller School of Entrepreneurship and the Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement, the program became the first university-wide initiative targeted at transforming students into emerging entrepreneurs.The program works hand-in-hand with local community leaders to identify community needs and pairs business clients with students to address those concerns. As a result, students that participate in RISE29 create new opportunities and sustain existing businesses in rural North Carolina that add value and complement existing ventures in the university’s 29-county service area.During its first year, RISE29 recorded more than 18,000 hours of fieldwork with 36 business clients in Beaufort, Hyde, Martin and Pitt counties. In total, more than 140 students with backgrounds ranging from nutritionists and biologists to engineers and marketers participated in the program.RISE29 leaders plan to expand the program to more counties in 2020, eventually servicing all 29 counties that help make up its name.RISE29 is part of a growing effort to advance entrepreneurship across ECU’s campus. In 2015, the university established the Miller School of Entrepreneurship and last year announced a new undergraduate degree in entrepreneurship. The university has also developed the annual Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge and its residential, entrepreneurship-based Horizons Living Learning Community.About ECUECU offers 84 bachelor’s, 71 master’s and 18 doctoral degrees to more than 29,000 students on its Greenville, N.C., campus and through an acclaimed online learning program. The university’s school of medicine is recognized nationally for producing primary care physicians, cardiovascular research, advanced robotic surgery as well as obesity and diabetes breakthroughs. ECU also boasts the largest business school enrollment and largest number of new nurses and education professionals produced by a four-year North Carolina university, in addition to the largest studio art program in the state.About the United States Association for Small Business and EntrepreneurshipEntering its 37th year of existence, USASBE is an inclusive community advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship and practice. Its members include teachers, scholars, directors and practitioners across the country that promote excellence in entrepreneurship programming. The Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards are presented each year by USASBE to colleges or universities in recognition of bold and innovative programs that make an impact in the field of entrepreneurship education. Contact Information East Carolina University

Matthew Smith

252-737-5423



rede.ecu.edu



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from East Carolina University Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend