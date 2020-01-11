Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Realtor Michelle Armstrong Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton, Florida, Office

Bradenton, FL, January 11, 2020 --(



With 23 years of real estate experience, Armstrong brings excellent negotiation skills, an extensive knowledge of the market, and “a passion for helping people.” She is a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI) and a member of the 100% Club recognizing outstanding performance.



The mother of three, a grown son and two daughters, Armstrong enjoys going to the beach, swimming and reading. She is involved in dog rescue efforts.



The Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue W. Armstrong can be reached at (941) 713-8294 or MichelleArmstrong123@yahoo.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #15 RE/MAX franchise in the United States. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



